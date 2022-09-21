Local

Train derails, railcars fall into Wabash River from bridge at Lafayette

by: Kyla Russell and Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A train detailed Wednesday afternoon on a Wabash River bridge on the border of West Lafayette and Lafayette, the Lafayette Police Department says.

The train was crossing the railroad bridge just west of South Street when the derailment happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Jeff Ooms shared photos of the derailment with News 8. Reports said at least three railcars were in the river. The railcars appeared to be carrying rocks or cut-up metal.

Norfolk Southern, which operates the rail line, told News 8 by phone shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday that it had no information to share yet.

(Provided Photos/Jeff Ooms)

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana hospital sees surge in pediatric cases of rare respiratory illness

Medical /

After the Bell: Federal Reserve raises key interest rate; Meta cuts costs; more millionaires

Business /

Proveerán vacunas contra COVID-19 en el Museo de los Niños durante celebración de culturas de Latinoamérica

Latinx /

Indy Jazz Fest presents free ‘Music of the Caribbean’ show this weekend

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.