Train derails, railcars fall into Wabash River from bridge at Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A train detailed Wednesday afternoon on a Wabash River bridge on the border of West Lafayette and Lafayette, the Lafayette Police Department says.

The train was crossing the railroad bridge just west of South Street when the derailment happened shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Jeff Ooms shared photos of the derailment with News 8. Reports said at least three railcars were in the river. The railcars appeared to be carrying rocks or cut-up metal.

Norfolk Southern, which operates the rail line, told News 8 by phone shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday that it had no information to share yet.