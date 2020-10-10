Train hits semi over tracks in Pendleton; man records crash on video

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — Crews were trying to move a semitractor-trailer idle and sitting over railroad tracks when it was hit by a train Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The Pendleton/Fall Creek Township Fire Department was sent to the crash shortly before 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Angle Road. That’s about 15 miles northeast of Indianapolis and near Pendleton Heights High School.

A man waiting for pizza at the nearby Pizza King, Shawn Gregg, recorded the crash and the moments leading up to it, and shared the video with News 8.

The train struck the cab at the railroad crossing west of East Madison Avenue and State Road 67, the fire department said in a Facebook post. Both the train and the semi caught fire.

The semi driver left the cab before the crash and sustained no injuries, and emergency medical crews checked the train conductor.

Indiana Department of Environmental Management was called to the scene for a hazardous materials cleanup, but the fire department provided no additional details.

Video with this story was provided by Shawn Gregg.