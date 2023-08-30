Search
Transgender resource center opens in Indianapolis

Grand opening ceremony of new transgender resource center

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Transgender and gender nonconforming people now have more access to resources around Indianapolis.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit organization OpportunityLink celebrated the grand opening of the Trans Solutions Research and Resource Center. It’s at East 38th Street and North Pennsylvania Street.

The organization says the new center will provide computers and internet access making it possible for trans solution clients to apply for health benefits, food assistance and job opportunities.

MDwise funded the center. The nonprofit health maintenance organization offers health care benefits to more than 410,000 Hoosier Healthwise, Healthy Indiana Plan and Medicare members.

