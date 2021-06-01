Local

Traveling replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial makes stop in Johnson County

A semitractor-trailer in Indianapolis on June 1, 2021, holds The Wall that Heals, a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Wall that Heals, a three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, on Tuesday got a motorcycle escort on its way to Franklin.

The replica is taken to different U.S. communities to honor the fallen in the Vietnam War from 1955-1975.

Kathy Ballou, the woman who helped bring the replica to Franklin, says the traveling replica allows for families who can’t travel to the District of Columbia the opportunity to pay their respects. “I have a pen pal on that wall, and that makes me feel connected to it.”

Callie Wright is site manager for the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Fund. “If the name’s on the wall in D.C., you’re going to come out and we’re going to help you find that name out here.”

A group of volunteers will construct the wall Wednesday at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 250 Fairground St. in Franklin , northwest of the intersection of U.S. 31 and State Road 44/144. The replica will be at the fairgrounds Thursday through Saturday. Its next stop will be Harrison, Ohio.

The National Park Service memorial in Washington contains the names of 58,318 Americans.