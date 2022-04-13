Traveling to Disney? Have fun and save money in the process

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many families are preparing for vacation with summer right around the corner.
Terri Salinas of Indianapolis Moms suggested a few tips and tricks to help families save money who may be planning a trip to Disney:
- Buy gifts at home and bring along. One way to cut costs especially with kids is to purchase popular toys at home
- Bring food into the park. This will curb your hunger while you’re walking around or waiting in lines
- Secondhand shopping. Disney themed apparel is expensive. Shop at consignment sales, resale shops, and Facebook marketplace
- Join Disney focused social media such as Facebook groups, Disney blogs, and Disney influencers
- Use a travel agent. It is no extra charge to you and it will save you a major headache
For those who want to learn more about how to make your trip to Disney more affordable, you can visit Indianapolismoms.com.