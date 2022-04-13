Local

Traveling to Disney? Have fun and save money in the process

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many families are preparing for vacation with summer right around the corner.

Terri Salinas of Indianapolis Moms suggested a few tips and tricks to help families save money who may be planning a trip to Disney:

Buy gifts at home and bring along. One way to cut costs especially with kids is to purchase popular toys at home

Bring food into the park. This will curb your hunger while you’re walking around or waiting in lines

Secondhand shopping. Disney themed apparel is expensive. Shop at consignment sales, resale shops, and Facebook marketplace

Join Disney focused social media such as Facebook groups, Disney blogs, and Disney influencers

Use a travel agent. It is no extra charge to you and it will save you a major headache

For those who want to learn more about how to make your trip to Disney more affordable, you can visit Indianapolismoms.com.