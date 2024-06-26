Travis Hitch of Kan-Kan Brasserie talks World Food Championships

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chef Travis Hitch of Kan-Kan Brasserie has successfully qualified for the prestigious World Food Championships, which will be held in Indianapolis this year.

In the first of two exclusive kitchen interviews with WISH-TV, Hitch shared insights into his culinary journey and showcased a glimpse of his award-winning skills.

“This is actually my third year doing it,” Hitch said, reflecting on the qualification process. “They have events around the country where everyone can qualify. This year, I needed to requalify, and the East Side Games provided a great opportunity to secure my spot.”

The World Food Championships is a culinary competition gathering talented chefs and cooks from around the globe. It showcases diverse foods and culinary skills across various categories (barbecue, chili, burger, sandwich, dessert, etc.) Participants compete for the title of World Food Champion and substantial cash prizes, with each category emphasizing creativity, taste, and presentation.

Hitch elaborated on his winning dish, which featured Chinese-style barbecue pork steam buns. He described competing against top-tier chefs like Mike Gomez and Ross Katz, ultimately triumphing to claim the coveted golden ticket to the championships.

During the demonstration, Hitch prepared a variation of his signature steamed buns, highlighting slow-roasted pork belly topped with umami mayo and a selection of pickled vegetables.

“We’re also serving faux fish and chips with crème fraîche and flying fish roe,” Hitch explained, as he assembled each dish.

Looking ahead to the competition, Hitch hinted at his plans to innovate further. “Last year was molecular gastronomy,” he teased, keeping his upcoming culinary creations under wraps.

If you would like tickets to the World Food Championships, click here.