Tree giveaways, planting event, hike to celebrate Arbor Day in Indy area

(WISH) — Events on Friday and Saturday in Indianapolis and in Hamilton and Hendricks counties will celebrate Arbor Day.

Free black gum trees

Utility AES Indiana will sponsor the annual Indy Free Tree event by giving away 1,000 free black gum trees on a first-come, first-served basis.

Families are limited to one tree. The trees will be available at starting at 11 a.m. Friday at Riverside Park, 2420 E. Riverside Drive, on the city’s near-northwest side.

Free tulip trees

Tulips trees are the Indiana state tree, and free ones will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis on Friday and Saturday in Fishers.

Fishers Parks is hosting giveaways from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Roy. G. Holland Memorial Park, 1 Park Drive, and from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Fishers Farmers Market in the Nickel Plate District. The Holland Park event will be a drive-thru. The giveaway on Saturday will be at a tent on the opening day of the farmers market.

Also at the farmers market, the Fishers’ Ikea and the city’s Keep Fishers Beautiful campaign will give away more than 1,000 reusable bags in an effort designed to help eliminate single-use plastic bags.

Brownsburg giveaway

The town government of Brownsburg will host the giveaway of 100 trees from 5:30-6 p.m. Friday at Williams Park, 940 S. Locust Lane.

For the drive-thru event, staff members will place a tree in your vehicle.

Plant a tree

A farm north of Noblesville is welcoming people to help plant more than 100 trees from 10 a.m.-noon Friday. The trees will be a windbreak for Teter Retreat and Organic Farm, 10980 E. 221st St.

Tools will be provided, and holes will already be dug. Participants are asked to bring gloves, sun protection and water.

Tree hike in Westfield

Hamilton County Parks & Recreation will host a tree hike for Arbor Day from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday at Cool Creek Nature Park, 2000 E. 151st St., Westfield.

Parks staff will lead the hike to identify common trees in the park and their value to people and wildlife.