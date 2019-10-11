Tri-West HS fires volleyball coach accused of ‘improper communication’ with student

LIZTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Tri-West volleyball coach has been fired by the school.

Louie Aguilar has been terminated by the school after accusations of inappropriate behavior with a minor

Accusations against Aguilar include Snapchatting a girl enrolled in a Boone County school, parents and staff told News 8 on Thursday.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the allegations and has opened an investigation. No charging decision has been made.

The move comes days after the corporation’s superintendent abruptly resigned.

Parents, staff and community members suspected North West Hendricks School Corporation Superintendent Springer had been “pushed out” after clashing with school board members over the handling of sexual misconduct allegations against the Tri-West football coach, Tyler Bruce.

Bruce has not been charged.