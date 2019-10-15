Trial begins for woman accused of killing 3 children at bus stop

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — The woman accused of killing three children at a bus stop near on State Road 25 in Fulton County is set to go on trial Tuesday.

Alyssa Shepherd told police she didn’t realize she was approaching a stopped school bus, despite the activated stop arm and flashing lights.

The crash happened last October on State Road 25 near Rochester as a group of students crossed the road to get on their bus. One other child was hit but did not die.

The three kids who died were siblings, 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their 9-year-old sister Alivia Stahl.



Shepherd now faces several charges including reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of passing a school bus when an arm signal device is extended.

The victims’ mother and father have been active in changing legislation.

After the crash, they made an emotional plea to lawmakers in hopes to pass a school bus safety bill. The bill brings harsher penalties to drivers who pass a stopped school bus with lights flashing and stop arms out.

The first violation means a driver can lose their driver’s license for 90 days. Additionally, if someone dies, judges will have more leeway in sentencing.

A gag order has been issued. Jury selection begins at 8:30 on Tuesday morning.

If convicted on all counts, Shepherd could face up to 21 and a half years in prison.