Trick-or-treat times for central Indiana cities

Happy Halloween Trick or Treat candy overhead jack-o-lantern buckets on bright orange wood table background. (WISH Photo, file)
by: Michaela Springer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Are you getting ready to have a fantastically frightful Halloween?

Here are the trick-or-treat times for cities across central Indiana, so you and your boo crew can carefully map your whimsical walks in search of ghouls, goblins, and the “good candy bars.”

Know of something fun going somewhere not listed below? Let us know at WISHWeb@WISHTV.com! Email us with the event times, location, and anything else we need to know.

Trick-or-treat times across central Indiana and the state

  • Anderson: 5:30 – 8 p.m.
  • Beech Grove: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Bloomington: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Carmel: 5 – 8 p.m.
  • Fishers: 5:30 – 8 p.m.
  • Fort Wayne: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
  • Franklin: 6 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Greenwood: 6 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Indianapolis: 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Lawrence: 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Martinsville: 6 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Muncie: 5 – 9 p.m.
  • New Whiteland: 6 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Noblesville: 5:30 – 8 p.m.
  • Shelbyville: 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Westfield: 5 – 8 p.m.
  • Whiteland: 6 – 8:30 p.m.
  • Zionsville: 5:30 – 8 p.m.

