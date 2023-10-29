Trick-or-treating safety tips ahead of Halloween

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Halloween right around the corner, many communities are gearing up to welcome trick-or-treaters on Tuesday.

While many parents and kids know to be weary of homemade treats and potential tampering, pediatricians still want to raise awareness of the potential dangers associated with the holiday.

Dr. Omar Acevedo is a family physician based out of Franciscan Health’s practice in Beech Grove. He urges parents to wait until the night is over to check through their children’s candy for potential allergens or alterations.

“Kids shouldn’t be actively consuming candy while trick or treating,” Acevedo said. “Usually at the bottom of the ingredients label (manufacturers) add allergy considerations.”

When it comes to safety, Acevedo recommends bringing a flashlight along. He also says there are cosmetic choices parents can make to stick out more among possible traffic. “Try wearing light colors. It’s going to be pretty dark outside. There are also glow sticks that you can wear. It also makes for little details for those costumes. At the same time, it’s also a safety thing, cars will be able to see you more easily,” he said.

Despite the risks, Acevedo also says parents shouldn’t be afraid to let their kids have fun and treats in moderation. “It’s Halloween, kids should have candy,” Acevedo said. “Instead of leaving the bowl out … spread out the candy. It’ll also last longer.”

