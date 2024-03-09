Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new location on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now open for business at its new location on the northeast side of Indianapolis, ready to bring the taste of paradise with every smoothie.

Heather Mesalam, owner of Tropical Smoothie, joined News 8 at Daybreak to share more about the location, what the menu offers, and some new specials they’ll be running.

The new location can be found in the Clearwater Springs Shopping Plaza on East 82nd Street and Allisonville Road.

