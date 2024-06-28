TRU Stories: Young voices urge all to join a community conversation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two events in the coming days offer everyone a chance to join a community conversation conducted in a decidedly different way. During TRU Stories events, young voices lead the way as people of all ages talk candidly about issues in their neighborhoods.

“Young people in the community often are told their voices are not as important, or ‘speak when spoken to’,” Brandon Randall explained during a visit to WISH-TV’s Daybreak.

Randall is the founder of TRU Stories and larger annual events called TRU Dialog. During the events, teenagers and young adults serve as hosts, panelists, and presenters.

“These events are really a moment where they resist that and they push back and say ‘No, I’m a human. I have emotions, and I have input, and I need you to listen to me. We need to work together on these issues.”

“I feel like it’s a way that you execute it,” Akiah Riddick shared. She is one of the young people who has led past TRU discussions. “If you come at adults in a way where they feel attacked, a lot of times they may not listen. They may wanna shut it down. But if you come at them in a caring space and be like, ‘OK, I understand that you went through this, but to improve your parenting skills and just how you interact with the youth, we have to listen to the youth.”

Organizers encourage everyone to attend TRU Stories as long as they are “ready to listen, engage, and collaborate.”

The first event is Saturday, June 29, at the Tea’s Me Community Cafe in Tarkington Park. The conversation runs from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The second event is Saturday, July 13, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Hours for this one are 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and organizers ask you to register ahead of time here.

When asked whether people watching should think about attending, Riddick offered this: “I would say your voice is always valued. Like I used to feel like my voice was no value. But if people who will listen to you and your opinions are valuable and it’s so much you can take away from these conversations”