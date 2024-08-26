Truck doing burnout after car show hits woman

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A woman who had been attending the annual Chrysler car show was hit by an truck that had been doing a burnout before losing control and spinning into a crowd of people at the show, Kokomo Police Department says.

Kokomo police said about 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the Kokomo Casting Plant.

Kokomo resident Nicole Ingle was standing on the grass on the west side of U.S. 931 when the incident occurred, police say.

The driver of the GMC 1500 truck was identified as Levi Chamness, of Greentown. Police say he was leaving the show when the burnout happened. Witnesses told police that Chamness lost control and hit Ingle and another vehicle at the show.

A blood draw was conducted on Chamness to determine if alcohol or drugs were involved.

Ingle was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been announced.

As of Monday, police have not completed the investigation. Anyone with information was asked to contact Officer Michael Riley at 765-457-7017. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the “Kokomo PD” mobile app or by texting “TIPKPD” followed by a space and the tip to 847411.