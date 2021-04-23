Local

Truck driver dies in crash on southeast side involving IMPD officer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A deadly crash Friday morning on the city’s southeast side involved a pickup truck driver and an off-duty Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer.

Officers responded to a report of a crash with personal injury about 5:45 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Shadeland Avenue.

IMPD later confirmed an off-duty IMPD officer was involved in the crash. The officer was traveling south on Shadeland Avenue when the pickup, headed north on Shadeland, crossed the centerline and collided with the police officer’s vehicle.

Two people were in the truck. The truck driver died at the scene while the passenger was taken to a hospital. A condition for the passenger was not immediately provided.

The IMPD officer was awake and breathing at a hospital, the department said.

No one in the crash had been identified by late Friday afternoon.