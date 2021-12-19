Local

Truck driver dies in rollover crash north of Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office crash investigators found a driver dead after being ejected from truck Sunday morning.

The driver was not identified in a news release from Lt. Matthew S. Couch.

Deputies were called shortly before 6:40 a.m. Sunday to the single-vehicle, rollover crash in the 2800 block of North Ninth Street. That’s near the Tippecanoe County Community Corrections Center, about third-quarters of a mile north of U.S. 52, also known as Sagamore Parkway North, and just north of the Lafayette city limits.

The black 2012 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on North Ninth Street when for unknown reasons it went left of the centerline near the 3000 block of North Ninth Street, traveled across the northbound lanes, exited the east side of the road, and continued south through the shoulder area, the release said. Then the truck struck brush and small trees before crashing head-on into a large boulder. The truck vaulted off the rock and went airborne, then rolled across travel lanes and ejected the driver in a farm field on the west side of the 2800 block of North Ninth Street.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt, and the airbags deployed but were ineffective, the release said.

The investigation was turned over to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators could not immediately determine if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.