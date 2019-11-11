Truck hits New Palestine student biking to school

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. (WISH) — A 14-year-old high school student received serious injuries in a morning crash on his way to school, a news report says.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department told the Daily Reporter that a boy on Monday morning was riding his bicycle to New Palestine High School. A pickup truck struck the boy as he tried to cross U.S. 52 at the entrance to the school.

The driver of the pickup said the boy rode into his path and he could not stop in time.

The report did not name the student or the pickup driver.