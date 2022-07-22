Local

Truck in crash careens from I-465 into radio broadcaster’s building; 1 hurt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A driver was injured Thursday when two vehicles crashed on I-465, sending one of them into a radio broadcaster’s building on the northeast side, Indiana State Police say.

The crash happened about 5:45 p.m. Thursday during the afternoon rush hour.

State police Sgt. John Perrine told News 8 by email that a vehicle struck the Cumulus Broadcasting Inc. building at 6810 N. Shadeland Ave. That’s between East 65th and 71st streets.

The injured driver was taken to a hospital in serious condition, Perrine says. No one in the building was hurt.

Images from the scene showed a white pickup truck in the side of the building.

Cumulus radio stations in Indianapolis include WFMS, WJJK, WNDX, WNTR, WXNT and WZPL, according to the broadcaster’s website.