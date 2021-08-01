Local

Try Tri Indy Triathlon brings athletes to White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Runners, swimmers and cyclists are back at White River State Park on Sunday for Try Tri Indy 2021.

The 13th annual event consists of an Olympic distance triathlon with a 2-3 person team relay. Team categories can be all-male, all-female or co-ed. One person swims 1,500 meters, one person bikes 40,000 kilometers and one person runs 10,000 kilometers.

There’s also a sprint distance triathlon with a 500 meter swim, a 20 kilometer bike and a 5 kilometer run.

The duathlon event includes a 2 mile run, 20 kilometer bike and 5 kilometer run.

Every participant receives a T-shirt and medal.