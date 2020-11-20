Turkey giveaways set Saturday at 2 Indianapolis parks

A view of the atmosphere at The Diplomats Turkey Giveaway at Picture the Homeless on Nov. 20, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks is hosting a turkey giveaway Saturday.

They will be offered via a drive-thru at two locations while supplies last:

Watkins Park, 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Frederick Douglass Park, 1616 E. 25th St., starting at noon.

Participants should remain in their cars as volunteers bring turkeys to them.

The turkey giveaway replaces Indy Parks’ traditional Thanksgiving Day meal events, which has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Nov. 19, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.

Trending Headlines