Tweet the heat: tips from police, parks, utilities, more

A spray park. (Photo Provided/Indy Parks and Recreation/Twitter)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are alight on Twitter as central Indiana prepares for a Excessive Heat Warning and the hottest temperatures in seven years.

Tips, tricks and more are being shared. Tweet us at @WISH_TV if you have a local tweet we could share.

The Noblesville Police Department on Twitter made a list of things you should know and had some fun with a few on its list:

  • DO NOT LEAVE ANYONE IN A CAR!!!!!
  • Drink plenty of water.
  • No, just because it has water in it, does not make it water.
  • Pools are fun, go to a pool.
  • Wear sunscreen
  • Pay extra attention to young children and the elderly, the heat affects them more quickly.
  • If you have to be outside, take lots of breaks.
  • Take pity on your friend who doesn’t have A/C. Invite them over. Have them bring chips. Now you have chips!

And there are more…

Indianapolis Power & Light has a ceiling fan tip:

Indy Parks invites you to visit its spray grounds. Check the link for locations:

Marion County Public Health Department tweeted about the dangers in an infographic it picked up from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

The mayor of Kokomo announced cooling centers:

