Tweet the heat: tips from police, parks, utilities, more

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are alight on Twitter as central Indiana prepares for a Excessive Heat Warning and the hottest temperatures in seven years.

The Noblesville Police Department on Twitter made a list of things you should know and had some fun with a few on its list:

DO NOT LEAVE ANYONE IN A CAR!!!!!

Drink plenty of water.

No, just because it has water in it, does not make it water.

Pools are fun, go to a pool.

Wear sunscreen

Pay extra attention to young children and the elderly, the heat affects them more quickly.

If you have to be outside, take lots of breaks.

Take pity on your friend who doesn’t have A/C. Invite them over. Have them bring chips. Now you have chips!

12. At least it's not snowing — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) July 17, 2019

Indianapolis Power & Light has a ceiling fan tip:

HOT WEATHER TIP: Run ceiling fans counter-clockwise in the #summer. When using a ceiling fan, you can raise the thermostat setting a few degrees and still be comfortable. Find more #IPLWaysToSave: https://t.co/QI5XZM0Z6E pic.twitter.com/OanKaVthw9 — IPL Power (@IPLPower) July 17, 2019

Indy Parks invites you to visit its spray grounds. Check the link for locations:

Our spray grounds are open 7 days a week! Find yours today and cool off with us.



Spray grounds locations: https://t.co/otSTInep8S pic.twitter.com/nGKyrvhaWo — Indy Parks ☀️ (@IndyParksandRec) July 17, 2019

Marion County Public Health Department tweeted about the dangers in an infographic it picked up from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Extreme heat can be dangerous, so take steps to help keep yourself and others safe. Drink plenty of water, find air conditioning, wear sunscreen if working outside, limit outdoor activity, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing. More tips: https://t.co/szOB11VUkH pic.twitter.com/k9eOKqHxiW — Marion Co. Health (@Marion_Health) July 17, 2019

The mayor of Kokomo announced cooling centers:

We’re expecting extreme heat over the next few days, so we wanted to make sure everyone had a place to stay cool. We are opening the Senior Citizens Center Thursday through Saturday 8 am to 8 pm. pic.twitter.com/L6TOvmRuk0 — Greg Goodnight (@GregGoodnight) July 17, 2019

