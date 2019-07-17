Tweet the heat: tips from police, parks, utilities, more

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are alight on Twitter as central Indiana prepares for a Excessive Heat Warning and the hottest temperatures in seven years.
The Noblesville Police Department on Twitter made a list of things you should know and had some fun with a few on its list:
- DO NOT LEAVE ANYONE IN A CAR!!!!!
- Drink plenty of water.
- No, just because it has water in it, does not make it water.
- Pools are fun, go to a pool.
- Wear sunscreen
- Pay extra attention to young children and the elderly, the heat affects them more quickly.
- If you have to be outside, take lots of breaks.
- Take pity on your friend who doesn’t have A/C. Invite them over. Have them bring chips. Now you have chips!
And there are more…
Indianapolis Power & Light has a ceiling fan tip:
Indy Parks invites you to visit its spray grounds. Check the link for locations:
Marion County Public Health Department tweeted about the dangers in an infographic it picked up from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
The mayor of Kokomo announced cooling centers: