Indiana Grown: Twin 6’s ranch continues to expand product line

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, Holly Curtis from Twin 6’s Ranch joined News 8 at Daybreak the new expansion of their product line.

Twin 6’s Ranch is a collaborative business between two neighbors, both working together in an venture to sell locally made food.

So far, Twin 6’s ranch has been operating as a homegrown business, but Curtis said, expansion is on the way. “We’ve decided to expand and get an actual meat shop on property,” she said.

The stop will be open six days a week, Curtis said. Customers can get one steak or half a cow.

Once they moved in and started operations, things started falling into place, Curtis said.

“After I started having children, I really wanted them to be able to go outside, run, experience some things that’s not city life. So when we got out there, it just all fell into place,” Curtis said.

“We always do a 9/11 fishing tournament, and then all the money that we raise we donate to our local fire department,” Curtis said.

To learn about how you can support Twin 6’s Ranch, watch the video above.