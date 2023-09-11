2 dead after being hit by car while riding in golf cart near Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died Sunday evening after being hit by a car while driving in their golf cart outside of Kokomo, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Officers identified the people as Richard Calloway, 83, and Elaine Calloway, 75, of Kokomo.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Howard County dispatchers received a call regarding a vehicle accident involving a car and a golf cart occupied by two older adults near the Touby Pike and County Road 325 North.

That area is just northeast of downtown Kokomo, south of S.R. 35.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they learned that a red 2007 Chevy Impala, driven by 20-year-old Cole Byrd of Kempton, Indiana, was driving north on Touby Pike when it hit a golf cart in the same lane.

The golf cart was occupied by the Calloways. Despite life-saving efforts, Richard died at the scene. Elaine was taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter, where she later died.

Byrd also went to an area hospital for a blood draw, as is Indiana law when there is a fatal crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Howard County Sheriff Cpl. Bracket at 765-614-3488.