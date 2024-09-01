Two houses deemed total losses after fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Firefighters say no one was injured after a house fire spread through a neighborhood in Lawrence early Sunday morning.

Online police reports show that Lawrence Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 12000 block of White Rabbit Drive near the Indianapolis Regional Airport around 1:30 a.m. to investigate a house fire.

They arrived to find both homes caught in the blaze.

Firefighters at the scene told News 8 that they believe the fire began at one home and then spread to their neighbor’s.

They also say the conditions were too dangerous to start attacking from the inside, so crews had to work from the outside in.

Both houses were ruled total losses as a result of the fire. It was unclear as of Sunday morning what caused the blaze.