2 Indiana corporations named top 100 JUST companies

Anthem Inc. was the highest ranked Indiana company on the JUST 100 list.

(Inside INdiana Business) — Two Indiana-based companies have joined a list of America’s Most JUST Companies for 2020, according to Forbes and JUST Capital.

Out of the 100 publicly traded companies named to the list, Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) in Indianapolis is ranked No. 7, while Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) hits the list at No. 98.

The list honors U.S. corporations that commit to and prioritize issues, such as fair pay, ethical leadership, good benefits, and work-life balance, in addition to delivering shareholder return.

“America’s Most JUST Companies are measurably outperforming their peers on the key Issues Americans care about most,” said Martin Whittaker, chief executive officer of JUST Capital.

Whittaker says companies that embrace the ideas of equal opportunity, customer treatment and privacy, community support and environmental impact see a benefit to their bottom line.

Creating value for shareholders and stakeholders is not a zero-sum game, with JUST companies earning 6% higher return-on-equity than their peers, Whittaker says.

Anthem CEO Gail Boudreaux says being a responsible corporate citizen means working to shape the company, communities, and world for the better.

“Every one of our more than 60,000 associates takes this responsibility seriously – making a meaningful impact in our communities is one of our fundamental values,” Boudreaux said.

Also making the list, at No. 5, is California-based Salesforce. which has a large presence in Indiana, including the Salesforce Tower in downtown Indianapolis.