Two lanes blocked on SB I-65 in Boone County following crash

by: Ashley Fowler
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Travelers who rely on southbound I-65 near I-865 in Boone County will need to find a different route after a crash closed two lanes Tuesday morning.

The right and middle travel lanes at mile marker 129.8, right before the I-865 split, are expected to be closed until at least 7 a.m., according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 4 a.m., a semitruck lost power and started to coast right after the driver merged onto the interstate from Whitestown Parkway, according to News 8’s Kevin Ratermann.

The driver of a second semi was unable to avoid the disabled big rig and the two trucks collided.

Both trailers were sliced open in the crash. One was hauling metal for recycling and the other was hauling furniture. Items from both trailers spilled out onto the road.

Whitestown Police tell News 8 that one of the truck drivers was checked out by medics and released at the scene. The second driver was not injured.

