Two men shot outside sports bar on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men are in stable condition after they were shot early Monday outside a sports bar on the city’s southwest side.

Just after midnight, dispatchers received two phone calls about two men with gunshot wounds found outside two businesses along Kentucky Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

One victim, an adult male, was found shot outside a PNC Bank at Kentucky Avenue and East 4th Street.

At around the same time, police got a call about a second man who had been shot. Officers found the man at a Phillips 66 gas station off Old Raymond Street and Kentucky Avenue, about two miles northeast of the bank.

Both men told police they had been shot just after midnight in the parking lot outside Big Dog Saloon sports bar and grill. The bar is located in a strip mall in the 2900 block of Kentucky Avenue less than a half-mile away from the PNC bank where police found the first victim.

“Any time anybody is injured or hurt, IMPD is doing all we can to stop the violence,” IMPD Officer Kimberly Young said. “The [IMPD Southwest District] officers…are securing three different scenes where they have three different locations of evidence where the victims were at.”

Officer Young says it’s unclear how, or if, the two victims knew each or the person who shot them.

Police have not found any witnesses or identified any suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.