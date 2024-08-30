Two new murals celebrate conservation and native beauty in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — The Noblesville Township Trustee building has become the canvas for two murals, blending art and conservation in a celebration of Indiana’s natural heritage.

These murals, painted by local artist Abigail Staffelbach, highlight the importance of native plants and the impact of invasive species on the environment. The murals were created via a partnership between the Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Noblesville Township Trustee Theresa Caldwell.

The murals were made possible through the support of Hamilton County Tourism Inc.

The first mural shows some of Indiana’s beautiful native flora. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Soil & Water Conservation District)

The first mural invites viewers into Indiana’s lush woodlands, where the Great White Trillium, Great Waterleaf, and Celandine Poppy (Wood Poppy) are brought to life with vibrant colors and intricate details. These native plants, vital to the health of local ecosystems, are now immortalized on the walls of the Noblesville Township Trustee building. This mural serves as both a tribute to the beauty of native flora and a reminder of the importance of preserving natural landscapes.

The second mural tells a powerful story of ecological restoration. A pair of walkers embark on a hike only to realize that the birds are gone, their songs silenced by the spread of invasive species. Moved by this discovery, they join forces to remove the invaders and restore the area with native plants, bringing life back to the landscape. This visual narrative underscores the crucial role that each of us can play in protecting the environment.

“We wanted to create something that not only beautifies the community but also sparks conversations about conservation,” said Claire Lane, Urban Conservationist at the Hamilton County SWCD. “These murals are a visual reminder of the importance of native plants and the impact that invasive species can have on our local wildlife.”

Located in the heart of Noblesville, these murals are easily accessible to the public and offer a unique opportunity to engage with art and nature. Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the Noblesville Township Trustee’s Office at 836 Division St. to experience these powerful works of art and reflect on the messages they convey.