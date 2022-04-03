Local

Two people hurt in overnight shooting, hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were hurt early Sunday morning in two separate incidents in Indianapolis.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called at around 1:30 a.m. to a report of a person shot at a home in the 3400 block of Harvest Avenue. That’s near 34th Street and Franklin Road on the city’s northeast side.

When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot. The victim was awake and breathing and taken to a hospital for treatment. IMPD has not identified the victim or any possible suspects.

Shortly after 3 a.m., IMPD was called to a hit-and run at a Burger King at Raymond Street and Churchman Avenue on the city’s south side. Police say a man was hit by a car that then drove away from the scene. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

IMPD has not shared any information about the car or driver involved in the hit-and-run.