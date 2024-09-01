Two Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets should be checked carefully as two entries matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.
The $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were purchased at:
- Mimi’s Market located at 817 W. South St. in Lebanon
- Speedway #5182 located at 7211 Madison Ave. in Southport
The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Aug. 31, are: 4-34-35-38-69 with the Powerball of 19. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.
The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Sept. 2, is an estimated $80 million.
