Two shot at West Lafayette apartment complex

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were shot in a West Lafayette apartment complex near Purdue University late Saturday night, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says.

Police say 10-15 gunshots were reported at The Cottages on Lindberg at approximately 11:11 p.m. Saturday. The Cottages are about two miles north of Purdue’s campus.

Two people from West Lafayette, 21-year-old Kahlil Arrington and 18-year-old Kahlil Christopher, were shot at 2281 Lucia Lane. Neither is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Christopher was transported to IU Health Arnett Hospital and Arrington was driven to Franciscan Health Alliance East hospital.

No additional information about the shooting was provided and it is unclear if the victims are Purdue students. The investigation is ongoing.