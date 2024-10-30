Two women groped on Monon Trail in broad daylight; suspect in custody

Bicyclists and pedestrians walk and ride on the Monon Trail in Broad Ripple on Oct. 30, 2024. Indianapolis police arrested a man they say groped two women who were walking on the trail. Investigators were working to determine if the suspect was connected to any past groping incidents on the trail. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is accused of sexual battery after police say he groped two women on the Monon Trail.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the groping incident happened Monday afternoon along the North College Avenue section of the trail, just south of the White River and North of Broad Ripple.

Based on the description provided by one of the victims, they found the man in the area. Police say he grabbed one woman’s rear end and smacked another.

Broad Ripple resident Valerie Yoder said this incident, though not uncommon, is still disappointing. “It’s disappointing, and unfortunately, it’s happening everywhere. In this city, neighborhood, and elsewhere,” she said.

Mary Beth Rago, another Broad Ripple resident, shared Yoder’s disappointment.

“I’m disappointed, but I believe it happens everywhere, and you just have to keep being aware and always know that if something did come up at the moment, where’s the first place you’re going to go,” she said.

Ofc. Drew Brown with IMPD told News 8 officers had already taken the suspect into the custody when they heard that a second woman had been inappropriately touched.

“While the individual was in custody with our officers, a second female from the trail approached officers. She said she had been allegedly inappropriately touched by the person they already had in custody,” Brown said.

IMPD has obtained a warrant for DNA evidence. They are also looking into whether the suspect may be connected to any previous assaults on the Monon Trail.

“There are tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of people that walk, ride, bike, walk their pets, and enjoy family time on these trails every year. But, it is concerning when incidents like this happen,” Brown said.

Police say if you use the trail, share your route with a loved one, stay on marked trails, and always have a charged phone.

“If you are out and about and enjoying these public spaces, we want you to have a good time,” Brown said. “If you can bring somebody to enjoy some fun and time spent on the trail, don’t hesitate to have a second person with you if you need to.”