U.S. 31 project for 236th Street in Hamilton County is advancing

INDOT purchased this project as part of Next Level Connections program. (photo courtesy: Wes Mills/IIB)

HAMILTON COUNTY (Inside INdiana Business) — Motorists who drive north on U.S. 31 through Hamilton County will notice changes at one of the few remaining stoplights between Westfield and South Bend.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has acquired property at 236th street, where a now-closed gas station and vacant Burger King restaurant sit.

INDOT is planning to build an interchange and remove the stoplights at the intersection as it continues to create “free flow” operations along the 150 mile stretch between Indianapolis and St. Joseph County.

INDOT is hosting a virtual public hearing Thursday to present its plans for the interchange. The state expects to break ground on the project this spring and complete the project by November 2022.

The agency says it intends to build an overpass on 236th street and keep US 31 at the same elevation. The ramp terminals will be single-lane roundabouts with single-lane exits.

This project is part of Governor Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Connections program to eliminate all remaining stoplights and grade rail crossings on the stretch of the highway by the end of 2026.

US 31/236th Street Virtual hearing:

March 25 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Meeting via Microsoft Teams



In-person public hearing

March 30 4:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Sheridan Community Center

Click here to learn more about the public hearings and the project.