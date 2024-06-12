U.S. Olympic Swim Trials history tours hit downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Swimmers are looking to make history beginning later this week at Lucas Oil Stadium for the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.

And those looking to learn Indiana’s swimming and Olympic Trial history, an Indianapolis Man will be your guide.

The Indiana Sports Corp has teamed up with Sampson Levingston, founder of Through2Eyes, to host walk and talk tours during the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials.

The outdoor tours stretch along Georgia Street, and will include information about Indiana swimming, Olympic Swimming, water safety and access, and more.

Levingston will host those tours June 15-18, then again on June 21-23.

Tours are limited to 25 people.

The schedules for the tours are listed below:

June 15: 2 p.m. (American Sign Language) 3 p.m. (Spanish) 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m.

June 16: 2 p.m. (American Sign Language) 3 p.m. (French) 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m.

June 17: 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m.

June 18: 2 p.m. (American Sign Language) 3 p.m. (Burmese) 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m.

June 21: 2 p.m. (American Sign Language) 3 p.m. (Spanish) 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m.

June 23: 2 p.m. (American Sign Language) 3 p.m. (French) 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m.



To learn more about the tours, visit Through2Eyes’ website.