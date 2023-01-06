Crime Watch 8

Uber driver shares story of survival after shooting in northeast Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Uber driver is speaking out after being shot while working.

The driver, Marco Batsista, was preparing to have Rakeasia Rodgers get into his rideshare when her boyfriend jumped in instead. That’s when shots rang out.

Police say Rodgers, 20, had fired several shots at Batista.

On Friday, Batista told News 8’s Camila Fernandez he fought for his life.

“I am very thankful. I am alive and my passenger is alive,” Batista said.

On Wednesday night, 48 year old Marco Batista says he went to pick up Rakeasia Rodgers on Winthrop Avenue.

He says that’s when the nightmare began.

Instead of Rodgers getting in the car, “One guy run and jump to my car, opened the door and jumped, but he was very scared yelling and say, ‘Go, go, go!’ I didn’t know what happened and I saw a girl and she was running too,” Batista said.

That girl was Rodgers.

Rakeasia Rodgers Mugshot

According to court documents, Rodgers got into an argument with her boyfriend after he took her cell phone.

The argument continued outside where she was punched in the left eye. That’s when Batista showed up and the man jumped in his car.

“I start running my car. I don’t want to hit her and I take left and she start shooting my car,” Batista said.

Police say Rodgers fired several shots at the car hitting Batista in the lower back.

“The guy told me ‘No, go to my home. My dad. He’ll protect us. We’ll be safe over there,’ and then the 911 told me ‘Stop! Why you were driving? You need to stop! We find you,’ and I stopped at the middle of intersection 38 and Keystone,” Batista said.

After he was dropped off, Batista called for help.

Police later arrested the 20 year old Rodgers.

Officers say Batista was not the intended target.

“She need to pay. I hope she can change her mind and be a good citizen,” Batista said. “I came from Brazil and I am here because the safety you know. I like it, but it can happen anywhere.”

According to court documents, Rodgers admitted to chasing her boyfriend and firing three to four shots.

She said she didn’t intend to harm anyone just scare her boyfriend.

News 8 has reached out to Uber for a statement of how they can help Batista who is in need of financial help since the incident. Uber spokesman sent a response saying: