Uber Eats reveals creeping Halloween delivery trends for procrastinators

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Halloween approaches, Uber Eats has unveiled its fifth annual Cravings Report, offering insights into the most popular, unusual, and surprising delivery requests. This year, the report highlights some eerie and eclectic hankerings from users, ranging from steak and jelly orders to combinations like seaweed with pasta sauce.

Among the Halloween-specific trends highlighted in the report:

1. Uber to the Rescue: On the days leading up to Halloween last year, more than 25,000 bags of candy were ordered through Uber Eats, reflecting the rush for last-minute treats.

2. Most Popular Candy: The report identifies the most favored candies ordered through Uber Eats as Reese’s, Twix, Snickers, Peanut M&Ms, and Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Cream.

3. Taste the Blast: An unexpected 90s snack, Gushers, has emerged as one of the top sweet treats ordered via Uber Eats.

4. Sweet Tooth Season: A candy lover with a significant sweet tooth requested a whopping 135 bags of M&Ms this year.

5. State Favorites:

Better Together: The combination of peanut butter and chocolate tops the list in the South, with Reese’s being the most ordered candy in Kentucky, Louisiana, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

I Love Nerds: Residents of Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Vermont, and Wyoming prefer Nerds as their top choice.

Give me a Break: Kit Kat bars have loyal fans in Arizona and Delaware.

Additionally, Uber Eats is offering a Halloween promotion to cater to customers’ candy cravings. Users can enjoy a 60% discount on candy, costumes, decorations, as well as purchases from Party City and Halloween City within the app. For more details on these spine-tingling deals, users can visit horrorcodes.com and explore the promotions.