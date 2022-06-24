Local

Uber passenger shot during dropoff, driver hits house while trying to escape

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Uber passenger was shot Friday morning and the Uber driver crashed into a house while trying to get away from the gunfire.

Just after midnight, police were called to a crash in the 5100 block of East 32nd Street near Emerson Avenue on the city’s near-east side, according to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers found a woman who had been shot and a damaged, dark-colored sedan that had backed into a house.

IMPD says an Uber driver was dropping off a passenger near the intersection when someone nearby started firing shots.

The driver crashed into a nearby house while trying to escape. Several bullet holes were visible in the car’s windshield.

The Uber driver does not know who was firing the gun, says Capt. Kimberly Young with IMPD.

“He’s not sure who they were,” Young told News 8. “They just started firing shots, so he backed up his vehicle, which backed into 32nd and Emerson into the house.”

Young says no one was inside the house when the Uber driver backed into it.

IMPD says the woman shot is at a hospital in stable condition.

No witnesses have come forward and there are no suspects, according to Young.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3274 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.