UIndy introduces ‘Grady the Greyhound’ as new live mascot

University of Indianapolis officials introduced Grady the Greyhound as the school’s newest mascot. (Provided Photo/University of Indianapolis)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Meet Grady — the new mascot for the University of Indianapolis.

The university announced “Grady the Greyhound” as its newest mascot during a news conference on Wednesday.

Grady, whose full name is C. Greyson Veritas, is a two-year-old retired racer adopted from Florida. The name C. Greyson Veritas means “truth” in Latin and is a nod to the school’s crimson and grey colors.

He joined the university in November. It’s the first time in nearly 40 years since the university was represented by a live mascot.

“The University of Indianapolis is excited to welcome Grady the Greyhound into our family and resume an honored University tradition. Our renewed live mascot program will increase school spirit, spread UIndy’s goodwill throughout the community, and make memories for many dog years to come,” said University of Indianapolis President Robert L. Manuel.

The university said it is grateful to the Indianapolis chapter of the Greyhound Pets of America for helping the school connect with Grady.