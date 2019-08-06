UIndy investigating after swastika found on campus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – University of Indianapolis officials are investigating after a swastika was found on campus.

According to the school, the racist emblem was found on the wall of one of their campus residence halls.

UIndy said those who may have been affected by the incident have been provided with other accommodations as the university’s immediate concern was to protect students.

Additionally, the university has said they will begin looking into any and all individuals who may have access to those rooms, including any outside organizations who rented the housing facility.

UIndy also says they’ve been working in contact and working with the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council.

The school released a statement that said in part: