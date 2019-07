INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are a few more days of extreme heat in store for central Indiana.

It’s important to know the best way to keep cool and also recognize the signs when the body cannot take the heat anymore.

Pam Hunt, a registered nurse at Community Hospital North, stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion.

She also provided ways to cool down quickly.

Click the video for more information.