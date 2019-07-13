Understanding the White River Watershed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a great time of year to spend time on the White River. The river plays a huge role in our city and we play a huge role in how clean and healthy it is.

Julie Rhodes from Reconnecting to our Waterways stopped by the Daybreak studios to educate viewers on how their actions can affect the drinking water they consume.

“Most people do not realize that they live in a watershed,” explained Rhodes.

A watershed is an area of land that separates waters flowing into different waterways.

Rhodes explained that about 2,000 square miles of land in 11 Indiana counties make up the White River Watershed. When it rains , the water that lands in those areas flows into the White River.

60% of the area’s drinking water comes from the White River, so it’s important to understand how your actions can affect it.

Rhodes shared a demonstration of the kinds of spaces, including rural, urban and suburban, and how the things that we do impacts our waterways.

Reconnecting to your Waterways is hosting educational and interactive sessions during “ROWPort” which will be held at Municipal Gardens Family Center July 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

You can learn more about how residential and commercial water use affects our waterways by watching the demonstration above.