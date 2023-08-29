Uniform supplier Cintas hosting clothing drive to benefit Indy-area students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local employer with a national presence is working to make sure local students stay warm this winter.

Cintas Corporation is hoping to make a difference in the lives of children in Indianapolis and across America by collecting donations.

Cintas is known for providing uniforms, mats, mops, and cleaning and restroom supplies to businesses big and small, saying on its website, “Our sensibilities and principles are rooted in always seeking to do better for you, for our partners, and for our planet.”

The company is teaming up with Ohio-based Matthew 25 Ministries to help people in need by giving away donated goods to Indy-area students, disaster victims, and people living in poverty.

Cintas and Matthew 25 Ministries are asking for donations of gently used and new clothing items including new socks, and new undergarments. Donations can be made at any Cintas location. They will also accept new school supplies to help kids get prepared for the new school year.

Matthew 25 Ministries will sort through the donations and distribute them to people in need by using trucks, ships, and planes to get the items to families nationwide.

Monetary donations are accepted and can be sent to Matthew 25 Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Rd., Cincinnati, OH, 45242.