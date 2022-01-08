Local

Union City man dies after being ejected from vehicle in Randolph County crash

UNION CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A 33-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in eastern Randolph County on Friday night, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

The crash occurred on Union City Pike east of North County Road 400 East at approximately 6:45 p.m., according to police. That is about 5 miles west of Union City.

Erik Madrid, of Union City, was driving westbound in a Chevy Cobalt.

Police say the car went of the north side of the road as it exited a southern curve and continued southwest across a field access drive. It flipped and rolled for several feet before ending up in a ditch.

Madrid was pronounced dead by the Randolph County Coroner’s Office.