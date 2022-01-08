Local

Union City man dies after being ejected from vehicle in Randolph County crash

(File Photo)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

UNION CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A 33-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in eastern Randolph County on Friday night, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

The crash occurred on Union City Pike east of North County Road 400 East at approximately 6:45 p.m., according to police. That is about 5 miles west of Union City.

Erik Madrid, of Union City, was driving westbound in a Chevy Cobalt.

Police say the car went of the north side of the road as it exited a southern curve and continued southwest across a field access drive. It flipped and rolled for several feet before ending up in a ditch.

Madrid was pronounced dead by the Randolph County Coroner’s Office.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Check the Storm Track 8 radar

Weather /

Over 45 million people under winter weather advisories across Midwest and Northeast

Weather Stories /

Cancer-stricken mom takes out Times Square billboard to help daughter find love

National /

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Politics /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.