Unique partnership offering Indy residents free flu shots on Wednesdays in October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In the midst of the pandemic, flu season is here. Health officials are urging people to get their flu shot and there is an easy way to get the flu vaccine in Indianapolis.

A drive-thru flu shot clinic is happening at the Shepherd Community Center every Wednesday in October.

What also makes this flu shot clinic special is that Indianapolis EMS is giving out the flu shots.

IEMS has entered into a month-long partnership with Shepherd Community Center, Indiana Department of Health, Marion County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to provide free flu vaccinations for the residents of Indy’s near east side.

Health officials said the partnership is the first time an Indiana EMS agency has been mobilized to provide vaccinations and will serve as a pilot program to identify best practices for the use of EMS for future mass vaccination efforts, including COVID-19.

For now, Governor Eric Holcomb said people should take advantage of this free and easy way to get a flu shot.

“Shepherd Community Center is making it easy with their free drive-thru clinic along with our state and local health departments and EMS. So, please join me in getting your flu shot, helping prevent illness and protecting the ones we love,” said Governor Holcomb.

The drive-thru flu shot clinics are happening every Wednesday in October, that’s the 14, 21 and 28.

The clinic runs from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Shepherd Community Center located at 4107 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46201