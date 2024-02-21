United Schools of Indianapolis gifted historic donation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — United Schools of Indianapolis has received a contribution of $12.5 million from the VITAL 2023 Charitable Lead Annuity Trust.

USI, a network of K-8 public charter schools, says the money comes from an anonymous donor who understands the importance of investing in teachers and administrators.

Kelly Herron, executive director of United Schools of Indianapolis, says the donation will allow USI to provide performance-based bonuses for teachers at its three schools: Avondale Meadows Academy, Avondale Meadows Middle School, and Vision Academy.

“My hope for the future of United Schools of Indianapolis is that 95% of our students leave our schools at or above proficiency and that they can attain their dreams of going to college or whatever it is that they want to do after high school,” Herron explained.

The top 30% of instructors will be awarded an extra $15,000. One educator can earn a $40,000 bonus.

“All the studies show that high-quality teachers directly impact student outcomes and the longer teachers are with the school system, the better they get to know the student and the better they can provide interventions and supports for them. We know of course it leads to better student outcome,” said Herron.

Herron says the anonymous donor did a lot of research into the charter network before writing a check.

“As part of the process, they did ask us a lot of questions to look at how we currently show our teachers that we value and recognize them and they were big fans of our current practices and wanted to make that even better,” Herron said.

Ashley Neal, a fifth and sixth grade social studies teacher at Avondale Middle School, added: “They show us every day that they value us but this is definitely something that does encourage us to stay here and continue my teaching journey.”

USI is accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year. Parents have until April 30 to apply online.

United Schools of Indianapolis is a network of three K-8 public charter schools authorized by the Indianapolis Mayor’s Office of Education Innovation. Its campuses are located in two of the most underserved communities in Indianapolis — the Meadows neighborhood on the city’s east side and the Riverside neighborhood on the west side.