United Way of Central Indiana to help with winter heating bills

(photo courtesy of United Way of Central Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The cost of heating homes is expected to rise across the country this winter.

The United Way of Central Indiana staff said that is a blow to those who continue to struggle financially during the pandemic.

Mary Jones, the senior director of basic needs for United Way, said through the organization’s winter assistance fund, they can help hundreds of Hoosiers.

“They have to live in Marion County and be over the income for the federal assistance program and earning below 225% of the federal poverty line,” explained Jones.

That means a household of three individuals would be below $49,000 a year annually.

“In 2020, we helped 175 households,” said Jones. “That’s down compared to the previous year where we helped 300 to 500 households.”

She explained the major difference is because Hoosiers received assistance and other funds because of the pandemic.

To see if you meet the requirements and to apply for the funds, you can call or text 211 for assistance and resources.

The funds run through May 31, 2022.

For more information, click here.