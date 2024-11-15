Trendsetters Assembly aims to inspire Indy students

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wish-TV joins a Unity Trendsetters assembly that empowers Indy high school students Friday morning with “The 3E’s: Enrollment, Enlistment, Employment,” opportunities to explore diverse paths for careers and education.

The event at George Washington High School will gather students from grades 10-12 to introduce them to the variety of options they can pursue after high school.

With support from generous sponsors Wade Davis, The DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation, and Gina Radke of Galley Support Innovations, this assembly will provide invaluable guidance, resources, and inspiration to the next generation of leaders.

With a mission to connect underrepresented youth to meaningful opportunities and guidance, Unity Trendsetters is dedicated to supporting young people in their journey of self-discovery and career preparation. Through events like this assembly, Unity continues to impact the lives of students, providing them with the tools they need to envision and achieve a successful future.