Unveiling of students’ mural opens Hamilton County town’s new Fall Festival

A mural created by Hamilton Heights High School students is unveiled Oct. 15, 2020, in Arcadia, Indiana. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) — Five students who created a mural for their northern Hamilton County town were honored with $1,000 scholarships Friday.

The students were honored at the start of the three-day Arcadia Fall Festival. Their mural says “Greetings from Arcadia” and includes a Nickel Plate Road train, ears of corn and other icons of the community established in 1849.

The Hamilton Heights High School students involved included seniors Joshua Snay and Cylie Starr, juniors Jonelle Penin and Allyson Dinwiddie, and sophomore Lucy Hubbell.

Arcadia is having its Fall Festival for the first time. Friday and Saturday events at the Fall Festival will include music, food trucks, classic cars and Cushman scooters, and local venders. The fun will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday and run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Arcadia is a town of about 1,600 about 17 miles north of Indianapolis.

Arcadia was among 18 communities and organizations awarded nearly $90,000 in the spring Quick Impact Placebased Grant through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and the Indiana Arts Commission. The matching grant program was set up to fund transformational projects that spark communitywide conversations and creativity.

The Hamilton County Reporter contributed to this report.