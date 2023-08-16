Up to $100K available from Indiana recycling grant program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced Wednesday the availability of funding from the agency’s recycling grant program for communities looking to improve recycling efforts.

Up to $100,000 is available in grants for recycling, household hazardous waste collection, and disposal from the agency’s Community Recycling Grant Program.

“IDEM is proud to partner with communities in improving recycling efforts. Community Recycling Grants can provide startup funding or a financial boost for programs and ideas that make recycling easier and more cost-effective for Hoosiers,” said Commissioner Brian Rockensuess.

The agency says Indiana counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, universities, schools, and nonprofits are eligible to submit a Community Recycling Grant application requesting from $1,000-$100,000 in funding.

The program is accepting applications from Aug. 21-Sept. 29.

IDEM encourages eligible projects to “focus on education and promotion of recycling, processing of recyclable materials, waste reduction or HHW and organics management.”

Anyone interested in applying should visit IDEM’s website. For additional information, contact 800-451-6027 or crgp@idem.IN.gov.

Final funding determinations will be made in late December.