Meek Mill performs onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Meek Mill and Future will not be taking the stage at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center.

The rappers were scheduled to play at the Noblesville venue on Aug. 30.

It’s unclear why the show was canceled at this time. However, other upcoming shows in Chicago on Aug. 31 and in Cincinnati on Sept. 3 appear to still be on.